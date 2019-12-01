Beatrice DUNN

Service Information
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Renwick Anglican Church
54 High Street
Renwick
Death Notice

DUNN, Beatrice
(nee Flowers):
On her 86th birthday, November 29, 2019. In the loving care of Kerry, Kathy and Julie; the amazing staff at Bethsaida and Dr Scott Cameron. Dearly loved wife of the late John Henry. Loving and loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynne and Donald Vincent, Adrian and Melva, Kerry and Sue, Greg and Daryl, Kathy, Julie and Terry Phillips. Treasured Mardi of her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A loved and very special friend of Raewyn and Vicki. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Life Flight Trust PO Box 14448, Kilbirnie, Wellington, would be appreciated. Messages to 139 Tyntesfield Road R.D.6, Blenheim, where Beatrice will be with her family and friends until her funeral service, to be held at the Renwick Anglican Church, 54 High Street, Renwick at 11.00am, December 3, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 1, 2019
