

DUNN, Beatrice:

29.11.1933 – 29.11.2019

Mum, one year ago on your 86th birthday, we farewelled you on your next journey. What a year it has been for all of us without you. We know how you would have been delighted by all your grandchildren's milestones, birthdays, schooldays, graduations, sports days, celebrations and not the least by the birth this week of little Henry James, Kerry's first grandson. We know how much pride and love you will be feeling watching them all thrive. We have missed your wit, wisdom, strength and intelligence, but know you continue to live on in our little ones. Rest in peace mum, all your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



