WILSHER, Bettie Evelyn:
Peacefully, on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Seaview Home Picton. Aged 98 years. Loved wife of the late Joseph, loved daughter of the late William and Elizabeth, and loved sister of the late Ina. Loved and respected special friend of Tony Cronin and the late Baden Blythe. Very special thanks to the management and staff of Seaview Home for their loving care and attention to Bettie over the last five years. Messages may be sent to Tony Cronin, 14 Seaview Crescent, Picton 7220. At Bettie's request a private cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 10, 2020