BATTY, Betty Jean
(formerly Greer):
On July 6, 2019, in the presence of family, aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Samuel Henry Greer, and the late Douglas Stace Batty. Mother and mother-in-law of Russell & Cheryl, Katie, Linda, Bruce, Patrick & Margaret, Jeanie & Terry, and Raewyn. Grandmother to 22 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. A service for Betty has been held in Lower Hutt. A memorial service will be held in Blenheim on Saturday, July 27, at the Church of Nativity, at 11.30am.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 14, 2019