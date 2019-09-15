LAIRD, Betty:
Passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019, at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, in her 94th year. Treasured wife of the late Frank Laird. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jim and Lyn (Masterton), Linda and Roger; Geoffrey and Bernice (Ashburton). Cherished Gran of Damien, Della and Chris, Jason and Leonie, Scott and Catherine, Julie and Chris and the late Ian. Best Great-Gran of Katie, Taylor and Ben, Jaimee, Toby and Cooper, Aylee and Jett; Juliet and Georgie. Special friend of Robyne and Kim. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. Our special thanks to the staff of Ashwood Park for their care of Betty. A Funeral Service for Betty will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Tuesday, September 17 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Fairhall Services Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 15, 2019