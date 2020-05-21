Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty MCKENZIE. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, after a short illness, on Monday, May 18, 2020. Aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Ken, loved Mum of Alister and Jeang, loved step-Mum of Donald and Anne, loved Nana Betty of Fiona and Patrick, Douglas and Emma, and Jayden; Great-Nana of Hadley and Evelyn. Loved daughter of the late Tom and Connie Stephens. Loved sister of the late Peter, Barbara, and Robyn, and a loved aunty. Special thanks to the staff of The Oaks at Ashwood Park Retirement Village for their loving care of Betty. Messages may be sent to the McKenzie Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. In accordance with Betty's wishes, a private service has been held.









McKENZIE, Betty:Passed away at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, after a short illness, on Monday, May 18, 2020. Aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Ken, loved Mum of Alister and Jeang, loved step-Mum of Donald and Anne, loved Nana Betty of Fiona and Patrick, Douglas and Emma, and Jayden; Great-Nana of Hadley and Evelyn. Loved daughter of the late Tom and Connie Stephens. Loved sister of the late Peter, Barbara, and Robyn, and a loved aunty. Special thanks to the staff of The Oaks at Ashwood Park Retirement Village for their loving care of Betty. Messages may be sent to the McKenzie Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. In accordance with Betty's wishes, a private service has been held. Published in Marlborough Express on May 21, 2020

