PARKER, Betty Ann:
On February 10, 2020, suddenly but peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Brent. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David; Wayne and Heather. A loved sister and aunt to all her extended family. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A funeral service for Betty will be held at the Wesley Centre, Henry St, on Friday, February 14, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 11, 2020