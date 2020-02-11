Betty PARKER

Death Notice

PARKER, Betty Ann:
On February 10, 2020, suddenly but peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Brent. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David; Wayne and Heather. A loved sister and aunt to all her extended family. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A funeral service for Betty will be held at the Wesley Centre, Henry St, on Friday, February 14, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.

