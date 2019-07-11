PATCHETT,
Betty Constance:
On July 9, 2019, unexpectedly at Wairau Hospital, in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Gilbert. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Dennis (dec), and Magda, Steven and Blanche, Gail and Brian Fletcher, Jack and Sal. Loved friend of Helen Patchett, Sally Patchett (dec), Linda Le Seur and Rachael Convery. Loved Nana of Mario, Antoni, Adrian; Jessica, Margot, Lucy, Reuben, Bianca; Alex, Margie, Penny; Tom, Kate and Sophie, and Great-Nana of James, Oliver, Zoe, Isabelle, Benny, Sam, Elina, Josie, Harry (Patchett), Florence, Edward, Reggie, Harry (Clark), Juliette, Arthur, Leah and Albie. Messages to 72 Morven Lane, RD 2, Blenheim 7272. A Memorial Service for Betty will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Saturday, July 20 at 10.30am.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 11, 2019