Beverley GARNER

Guest Book
  • "Condolences to Geoff, Andrew and their families on the..."
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
View Map
Death Notice

GARNER,
Beverley Anne (Bev):
On January 14, 2020, suddenly at her Villa at Redwood Retirement Village, aged 84 years. Loved wife of the late Donald (Gus). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoffrey and Diane; and Andrew and Lotte. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchild. Messages to 46 George St, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A Funeral Service for Bev will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Wednesday, January 22, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.