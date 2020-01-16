GARNER,
Beverley Anne (Bev):
On January 14, 2020, suddenly at her Villa at Redwood Retirement Village, aged 84 years. Loved wife of the late Donald (Gus). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoffrey and Diane; and Andrew and Lotte. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchild. Messages to 46 George St, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A Funeral Service for Bev will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Wednesday, January 22, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 16, 2020