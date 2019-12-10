LYFORD,

Beverley Frances (Bev):

Passed away suddenly with her family at her side, after a short illness at Hospice Marlborough, on Friday, December 6, 2019. Aged 79 years. Adored wife of the late Gary. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jane Robinson and Colin Baker, Greg, Andrew, and Sarah and David Boon. Treasured Grandma of Greg and Carol, Kate and Luke, and the late Sophie; Robert and Sam, Rebecca and Jimmy, and Joseph, and Eloise, Jack, and Isabella. Special Great-Grannie of Addelyn and Hayley, Riley, Archie and Ruby (who is on the way). Loved sister of Sandra and Jim McCusker, David and the late Patricia Westen, loved sister-in-law of Barbara Moore, and a loved Aunty and Friend of many. A very special thanks for the care and support from both the Wairau Hospital and Hospice Marlborough. Messages can be sent to 30 Glenroy Crescent, Blenheim 7201 or to Mayflower Studio, 78 Queen Street, Blenheim 7201. At Bev's request a private family service has been held, Bev and Gary are now together again at last.





