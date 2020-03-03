MOSS, Beverley Alison:
On February 29, 2020, passed away peacefully at Springlands Lifestyle Village, in her 90th year. Much loved 'Aunty' of Alan and Angela Pope and extended family, 'Gabby' to Ben, Jordy, Joel and her many friends.
Bev's family are very grateful for the love and care shown by the Staff and Doctors
while in care at Springlands Lifestyle Village.
A Memorial service for Bev will be held at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 51 Taylor Pass Road, Blenheim, on Thursday, March 5 at 11.00am.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 3, 2020