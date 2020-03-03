Beverley MOSS

Guest Book
  • "Such a beautiful lady who lived a life full of adventure..."
    - Caroline Harding
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

MOSS, Beverley Alison:
On February 29, 2020, passed away peacefully at Springlands Lifestyle Village, in her 90th year. Much loved 'Aunty' of Alan and Angela Pope and extended family, 'Gabby' to Ben, Jordy, Joel and her many friends.
Bev's family are very grateful for the love and care shown by the Staff and Doctors
while in care at Springlands Lifestyle Village.
A Memorial service for Bev will be held at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 51 Taylor Pass Road, Blenheim, on Thursday, March 5 at 11.00am.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.