STEPHENS,
Beverley Dawn (Bev):
On July 21, 2020, unexpectedly at home, aged 73 years. Much loved wife of Harry for 52 years and a dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and Michael Wratt (Brisbane), and Paulette and Jeff Hughes (Blenheim). An adored 'Anma' of Brenton, Michaela; Troy, Connor, Jacqueline, Kaleb and Jessica. Great 'Anma' of Ruby, Luka, Elizabeth and Tilly. Messages to 76 Dillon Street, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A Celebration of Bev's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Tuesday, July 28, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 23, 2020