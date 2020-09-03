STEPHENS,
Beverly Dawn (Bev):
Passed away on July 21, 2020. Harry, Deb, Paulette and families, wish to extend our sincere thanks for your many kindnesses, and for the condolences and support we have received. We also send our gratitude and appreciation to the following: St John Ambulance Service, Blenheim Police, Blenheim Fire Brigade, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, Coralie Holdaway, Mayflower Studio Florist and Thomas's Department Store, for all your care and assistance.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 3, 2020