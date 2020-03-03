MASON, Braden Andrew:
Sadly passed away March 3, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with his illness; peacefully at home with his family.
Made it to 21 years.
A much loved and treasured son of Heather and Ray. A loved brother of Des, Michael and Ngakita, and a loved uncle of their families and all his extended family. A loved nephew of Mike and Karen (Nelson), and much loved by his caregiver, Jo.
Loved by so many in the community.
Messages to 2 Rudd Crescent, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Braden's life will be held at the Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street, on Saturday, March 7, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
If you have something orange, please wear it!
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 3, 2020