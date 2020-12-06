TWIDLE, Brenda Constance:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, Blenheim. Aged 74 years. Loved wife of the late Ross. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Julia and Stephen Anderson, Gavin, and Bruce and Sandra. Loved Granny of Liam, Ciaran, Cindy, Ryan and Kimberley. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Picton Foodbank would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to c/- 52 Milton Terrace, Picton 7220. A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at the Union Parish Church, Broadway, Picton, at 2.00pm on Tuesday, December 8, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
At Brenda's suggestion,
bright and colourful attire
is welcomed.
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 6, 2020