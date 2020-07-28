CAMERON, Brent James:
It is with great sadness to announce the peaceful passing of Brent on Saturday, July 25, 2020, aged 65 years, surrounded by family, friends and love. Messages to www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. Helen, Jason and James invite you to share a celebration of Brent's life, this will be held at the Waikawa Boating Club, Waikawa on Thursday, July 30, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 28, 2020