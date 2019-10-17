RICHARDS, Brent:
On October 15, 2019, at Hospice Marlborough with family and music, aged 66 years young. Much loved husband of Sharon. Treasured father and father-in-law of Becky and Derek Haycock; Meli and John Berends; Mikkel Richards-Gardner and Doug; Marni Richards and Corrado, and a much loved grandad of Roan, Emilie; Eli, Tomi; Kyra, Lily and A.J. A loved son of Betty and brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family and acquired families and friends. Messages to 58 Beach Road, Waikawa, Picton 7220 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A Special thanks to Hospice Marlborough, Wairau Hospital, Picton Medical Centre, Picton Healthcare Pharmacy, Daffodil House Christchurch, Oncology Christchurch for their amazing support. At Brent's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 17, 2019