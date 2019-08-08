BRADFORD, Brian Thomas:
Peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, aged 78 years. Loved and cherished husband of Dianne for 57 years, and father to Sonya and Guy, father-in-law to John, and Poppa to Cameron. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa, on Wednesday, August 14, at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred posted to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147. Communication to the Bradford Family, c/- PO Box 15277, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 8, 2019