Brian LAYCOCK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian LAYCOCK.
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

LAYCOCK, Brian Anthony:
On November 28, 2020, passed away peacefully at the Marlborough Hospice after a brave battle with illness. Cherished father to Anthony, a loved stepfather, uncle and friend to many. Messages to www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Thanks to the staff at the Marlborough Hospice for the care and respect shown to Brian. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Friday, December 4, at 2.00pm. All welcome.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.