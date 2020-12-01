LAYCOCK, Brian Anthony:
On November 28, 2020, passed away peacefully at the Marlborough Hospice after a brave battle with illness. Cherished father to Anthony, a loved stepfather, uncle and friend to many. Messages to www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Thanks to the staff at the Marlborough Hospice for the care and respect shown to Brian. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Friday, December 4, at 2.00pm. All welcome.
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 1, 2020