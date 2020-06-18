TURNER, Brian Clarence:
Aged 79 years, it is with deep sadness we advise that Brian passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020, in Christchurch with his family. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Lance, Belinda, Selene and Shane. Beloved granddad of Rachael, Dylan, Quaid, Brunner, Brooke and Rhyder. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at the Rai Valley Tavern on Saturday, June 20, from 2-4pm. A gentle nature, a heart of gold, these are the memories we will hold.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 18, 2020