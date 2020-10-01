CAREY,
Bruce Reynolds Guyon:
On September 29, 2020, died at Holly Lea, Christchurch, in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of Diana, much loved father and father-in-law of Nicola, Michael and Catherine, and Richard and Toni-Marie, loved grandfather of George, Edward; Georgina, Timothy; Oliver, Barnaby, Charles, and Paige. Special thanks to the staff of Holly Lea for their compassionate and dignified care. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral service will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Monday, October 5 at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 1, 2020