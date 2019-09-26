HEY, Carol Margaret
(nee Agnew):
Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice in Palmerston North on September 25, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Jim, and loved mother of Andrew, Brandon, Lucas and families. Loved daughter of Mary and Lex Agnew, loved sister of Tricia and Blair McKay (Chch), Wendy and Mike Brenssell (WA), David and Sheree (Blenheim), and a loved aunt of Hayden and Ailsa, Alex and Emma, Jack and Kyle, and Katie. A Memorial Service will be held at St Mary's Community Centre, 61 Maxwell Road, Blenheim, on Friday, October 11, at 2.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 26, 2019