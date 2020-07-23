Caroline SCOTT

SCOTT,
Caroline Patricia Scott:
Passed away peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village on July 19, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lionel; much loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Sandy, Paul and Diana, Shelley and Bruce Graves, Jill and Murray Bush, Mike and Sandra. Treasured grandmother and great-grandmother. Messages to 24A Adams Lane Blenheim 7201 or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz. Our special thanks to the caring staff of Ashwood Park. In accordance with Caroline's wishes a private family funeral was held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Fairhall Cemetery, Blenheim.


Published in Marlborough Express on July 23, 2020
