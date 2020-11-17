MAHER, Catherine Mary:
Passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Anthony and Patricia, Terence and Judith, Margaret, the late Ann and Jim Harris, Bernadette and Graeme Holland. Dearly loved Aunty to her 13 nieces and nephews. Messages to 'the Maher family' may be left in Catherine's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A Requiem Mass for Catherine will be held at St Anthony's Catholic Church, corner of Ludlam & Falkirk Street, Seatoun, on Friday, November 20, at 2.00pm. The Burial Service will be held at Fairhall Cemetery, Blenheim, on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 11.00am.
R.I.P.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 17, 2020