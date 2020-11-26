Cecilia REEVE

  • "My deepest condolences to Cecilia's family. May the God of..."
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Requiem Mass
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Our Lady of Kapiti Catholic Church
Presentation Way, off Milne Drive
Paraparaumu
Burial
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
Waikanae Cemetery
Ngarara Road
Waikanae
Death Notice

REEVE, Cecilia Eileen:
Formerly of Waikanae, Paraparaumu, Blenheim, and Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Metlifecare, Palmerston North, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Aged 92 years. Loved and cherished wife of Milton (dec). Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Lloyd Gallop, Leonie and Ian Fitzgerald, Simon and Jane, Annie and Craig Mossman, Paul and Joanne, and Pip and Shane Lewer. Loved 'Nan' of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Peter and Heather Phillips (Blenheim). Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Metlifecare Palmerston North, Arohanui Hospice, Hokowhitu Medical Centre and all who cared for Eileen and her family during this time. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Kapiti Catholic Church, Presentation Way, off Milne Drive, Paraparaumu, on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11.00am, to be followed by burial at Waikanae Cemetery, Ngarara Road, Waikanae. Messages to "The Reeve Family", PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. A live-stream of Eileen's service can be found on the Our Lady of Kapiti Parish website.

Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 26, 2020
