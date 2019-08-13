DAVIDSON, Charles Clark:
Of Whitby Lakes Village, formerly of Blenheim. On Sunday, August 11, 2019, peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice. Aged 93 years. Dearly beloved husband of Edna, and much loved father of Sue and John Harvey, Jane and Ian Walker, and Hamish and Julia Davidson. Loved Grandad of Nicola and Craig, Matt, Fiona and Matt, Sam, and Chris, and Poppa of Rebecca, Olivia, Rhiannon, and Quinn. Charles' funeral service will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Steyne Avenue, Plimmerton, at 1.00pm, on Friday, August 16. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington 6242, would be appreciated. Messages to Apt 107/1 Newhaven Way, Whitby, Porirua 5024.
