Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
TAYLOR, Cherry:
Passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Waterlea Lifecare. Aged 87 years. Much loved wife of the late Peter. Loved mother and stepmother of Dawn, Wendy, Jan, Debbie, Tracey and Sarah. Loved Grandmother to her grandchildren.
Now at peace, will be sadly missed and never forgotten.
Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Waterlea Forget-Me-Not wing for their care of Cherry. Messages may be sent to the Taylor Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. At the family's request, a private cremation has been held.

Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 8, 2019
