BEATTIE,Christine Dorothy:On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Blenheim in the presence of her family. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith, loved mother and mother-in-law of Stuart, Brendon and Peta, and Sue and Tim Twomey. Loving grandmother of Georgia, Tom, Alexandra, and Johnny. Messages may be sent to the Beattie Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Christine's life will be held at the Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street, at 10.30am on Monday, September 23, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery.