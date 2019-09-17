BEATTIE,
Christine Dorothy:
On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Blenheim in the presence of her family. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith, loved mother and mother-in-law of Stuart, Brendon and Peta, and Sue and Tim Twomey. Loving grandmother of Georgia, Tom, Alexandra, and Johnny. Messages may be sent to the Beattie Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Christine's life will be held at the Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street, at 10.30am on Monday, September 23, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 17, 2019