EVES, Christine Maria:Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 with family by her side. Dearly loved wife of Philip, and mother of Oscar and Hannah. Much loved daughter of Heidi and Franz, and sister of Georg, Barbara and Antonia. Cherished and loved by all her extended family and friends in Germany and New Zealand."Her generous and kind-hearted nature will bedeeply missed"Special thanks to the dedicated staff at both Oncology Wairau Hospital and Marlborough Hospice. Messages to [email protected] or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A service for Christine will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Star of the Sea Parish, Maxwell Road, Blenheim, on Saturday, February 22 at 10.30am, followed by a private family interment.