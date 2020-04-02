HIRST, Claire Janice:
Passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020. Much loved and cherished wife and best friend of Graeme. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Lance and Jane Hirst; Michelle and Graham Keegan. A loved Nana of Logan and Abby Hirst and Liam Keegan. Messages to 127 Marlborough Ridge Rd, RD 2, Blenheim 7272 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Thank you to Hospice Marlborough, Waterlea Lifecare, Springlands Lifestyle Village, Jess and staff at Wairau Community Clinic,
for all the care you have provided. Claire will be sadly missed by all her family
and friends.
A private cremation has taken place.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 2, 2020