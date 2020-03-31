Colin CAMERON

Guest Book
  • "To all of the Cameron Family,please accept our deepest..."
  • "So sad to read of Colin's passing... he was a stalwart of..."
    - Rosemary Wells
  • "So sorry to read of Colins death. A good friend from the..."
    - Jill Clarkson-Denton
  • "So sad to hear of Colin's passing.Memories go back to..."
  • "So sad to hear the news of Colins Passing ! My deepest..."
    - Johnnie MacDonald
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

CAMERON, Colin John:
Passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020. Much loved and cherished husband and best friend of Liz. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Vaughn and Vicky, Geoff and Sarah, and Rob and Trish. Loving Grandad of Brodie, Tom and Gus, Lily and Addie and his old mate 'Speights'. Messages to 14 Kilworth Place, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough, PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated. Due to current circumstances, Colin has been buried at the Fairhall Cemetery. Details of a Memorial Service will be advised later.

Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 31, 2020
