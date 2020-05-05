CAMERON, Colin John:

Liz, Vaughn, Geoff, Rob and families would like to thank all relations, friends and neighbours for their messages, cards, phone calls and support on and since the passing of a Dearly loved Husband, Father and Grandad. Special thank you to the Oncology Nurses, Staff and Nurses of Bethsaida for their dedication at a very hard time and to David and Alan at Cloudy Bay Funeral Services.

This has all been a tribute

to one we sadly miss but whose spirit will forever

be our inspiration.



