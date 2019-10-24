CUTLER, Colin Michael:
Peacefully, on September 26, 2019, after a long illness. Devoted husband of Cecily. Loyal Dad of Christine; Dianne and Rex; Maree and Tevita; Kathryn and Chris. Proud Grandad of Alice and Hamish, Vince; Colin, and Jack; Great-Grandad of Violet.
'Bones get tired and they
can't carry all the weight - don't you worry,
we'll do the remembering'
The family appreciate all the care, attention and kindness shown to Colin by Dr Paul Peterson; Lyn Johnson; Vicky Boswell, Raewyn Taylor and their Ngaio Marsh teams. Messages to PO Box 129, Balclutha 9230, South Otago. A private service has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 24, 2019