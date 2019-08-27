MORTIMER,
Colin George (Jimmy, Mort):
On August 23, 2019, suddenly but peacefully at his home, aged 71 years. Beloved son of the late Ivan and Trixie Mortimer. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Shirley and the late Ian Robinson; Pam and Peter Whetton; and Gary (Mort) and Sandra Mortimer. Loved uncle of Phil and Jenny; Lyndon and Toni; Nick and Kim; Lindsay and Molly (USA); Jo and Mike; Richelle and Cam; Stephanie and Andy; Frankie and Tii-Tii and Alex. A great-uncle to all his Mokopuna. Messages to 73A Murphys Road, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A Celebration of Mort's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, August 29, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 27, 2019