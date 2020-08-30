Colin READMAN

Death Notice

READMAN, Colin Herbert:
Peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Burwood Hospital. Aged 74 years. Beloved husband of Marie for 46 happy years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law Joanne and her partner Vaughan, Nicola and Kyriakos Michaelides, Michelle and Kim Cini (Adelaide), and Hamish and his partner Anna. Adored grandfather of Maria and Constandino: Samantha, Olivia and Marcus and loved by his extended family. Special thanks to the staff on Ward BG, especially Katie, Paula and Grace. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/creadman0809. Due to COVID-19 requirements, attendance at the Funeral Mass, is by invitation only from the family.

Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 30, 2020
