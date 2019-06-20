YOUNG, Colin Francis:
On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, peacefully at Aberleigh Rest Home. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Denise. Much loved father of Craig and Samantha, Stacey and Jason, the late Brent, Michael and Kristin, and Jason and Mayumi. Loved grandad of Ella, Hana, Sophie, and Takumi. Special thanks to the caring staff of Aberleigh Rest Home. Messages may be sent to 8 Cherrywood Park, Blenheim 7201. A farewell service for Colin will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 2.00pm, on Saturday, June 22, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 20, 2019