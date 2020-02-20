THOMPSON,
Colleen Mary (Boyce):
On February 17, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family, in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken Thompson. Loved and special mother and mother-in-law of Stuart and Jo (Brisbane); Olwyn and Rex Rodley. Much loved Nana of Hannah and Darren Allchurch, Leith and Leone, Keegan and Catherine, and Jessica. A special great-nana to Oscar, Isla and Elsie.
"A very special lady"
Messages to 78 Chaytors Rd, RD3, Spring Creek 7273, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At Colleen's request a private gathering has been held at St Ninnians Church.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 20, 2020