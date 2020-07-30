LAKE, Corrie Aldwyn:
Corrie passed away, peacefully, in Blenheim on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. In his 100th year. Dearly loved husband of Noelene for over 73 years. Much loved dad of Caryl and John, Mary and Peter, Ali, Audrey and John, and Don and Helen. Much loved grandad of 17 grandchildren and grandda of his 26 great-grandchildren. A true gentleman who will be deeply missed. Messages may be sent to 155 Grafton Road, Roseneath, Wellington 6011. Special thanks to Alana and Riley for their love and care of their grandad, and also to everyone at Bethsaida Retirement Village. A farewell service and celebration of Corrie's life will be held at the Union Parish Church, Broadway, Picton, at 2.00pm, on Tuesday, August 4, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 30, 2020