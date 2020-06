JAMISON,Cynthia Robin (nee Cook):Peacefully at home with family on June 11, 2020, in her 77th year. Loving and much loved wife of Don, mother and mother-in-law of Andrea and Blair, Alistair and Kary, Karen and Jason, Duncan and Odetta. Much loved Nan and Nanny to Josh, Rory, Erin, Sophie, Jack, Lana, Henare, Charlie, Toby and Beau. Much loved sister of Gavin, Helen, Dick and the late Cathie. A beloved aunty, sister-in-law, cousin and friend. Loving, caring and strong, Cynthia's full life touched many. She will be dearly missed by all. Messages to 67A York Street, Picton 7220, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Cynthia's family would liketo express their deepappreciation for the kindnessand care Cynthia receivedfrom Marlborough Hospiceand the EmergencyDepartment at Wairau Hospital.In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated. At Cynthia's request a private family cremation has been held.