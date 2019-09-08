McHOULL, Daphne Eleanor:

(Of Oamaru, Formerly Warrington).

Peacefully at home on September 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. Aged 64 years. Dearly loved wife of Henry for 44 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christopher McHoull and Hailey Ryan, and Angela McHoull and Allister Gillanders. Loved Nana of Amelia, Bradley, Angus and William. A loved sister and sister-in-law, cousin, aunt and friend to many. A service to celebrate Daphne's life will be held at the Oamaru Club, 32 Severn Street, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Oamaru Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the North Otago Cancer Society, 100 Thames Street, Oamaru, would be appreciated and may be left in the club foyer. Messages to Daphne's family, c/- 49 Humber Street, Oamaru 9400.

