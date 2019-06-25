STUART, Daphne Joyce:
Passed away on June 22, 2019, suddenly but very peacefully at home, aged 87 years. Much loved wife of Graham Stuart and very much loved Mum of Garry Stuart. Messages to 148B Wither Road, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz. At Daphne's request a private family interment will be held followed by a memorial service at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness's, 51-53 Taylor Pass Road, Blenheim, on Friday, June 28, at 1.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 25, 2019