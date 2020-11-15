Darrin MEEK

Guest Book
  • "I am so so sad to hear of Darrins passing. Big loves & hugs..."
    - Bronwyn Howe
  • "My deepest sympathy to you all. Thinking of you at this..."
    - Joyce Hayward
  • "On behalf of the Blenheim New World Team, we extend our..."
    - Blenheim New World
  • "Condolences on your loss on behalf of the Bason Family"
    - Damian Bason
Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Death Notice

MEEK, Darrin John:
21.1.1967 - 13.11.2020
Died peacefully at Hospice Marlborough with family by his side. Aged 53 years. Dearly loved son of Jenny and John Meek, dearly loved father of Cagan, and dearly loved brother of Jo Midgley. Messages may be sent to the Meek Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A graveside service for Darrin will be held at Havelock Cemetery, 1 Slogan Street, Havelock, at 11.00am on Wednesday November 18.

Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 15, 2020
