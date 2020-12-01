AITKEN, David Laurence:
On Monday, November 30, 2020, peacefully at Hospice Marlborough. Beloved husband of Brenda (Kenepuru Sound), adored father of Troy (Invercargill), Nick and Julie (Auckland), and Teri (Australia). Loved Poppa of Ella and Chloe. Messages may be sent to the Aitken Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A funeral service for David will be held at St. Peter's Anglican Church, 30 Lawrence Street, Havelock, at 11.00am on Friday, December 4, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 1, 2020