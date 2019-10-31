David BAIRD

Death Notice

BAIRD, David Robert John:
On Thursday October 31, 2019, peacefully at Seaview Home, Picton. Aged 76 years. "High School Sweetheart" and beloved soulmate and husband of Dianne. Treasured father of Suzanne and Paris, and precious grandad to Liberty and Trinity. Loved by all his siblings and extended family and friends. Messages may be sent to the Baird Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Seaview Home. A farewell service for David will be held at the Picton Union Parish, Broadway, Picton, at 2.00pm, on Tuesday, November 5, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.

Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 31, 2019
