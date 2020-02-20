BENDELL, David Robert:
On February 19, 2020, passed away in Marlborough surrounded by family, aged 70 years.
"David recently celebrated 50 consecutive years running with the Harries across both Wellington and Marlborough"
Loved husband of Vicki. Treasured father of Jack, Grace, Sophia, Lucy, Hunter and Amber. Loved and remembered by his brother Bryan (U.K.). Messages to 2383 Queen Charlotte Drive, RD 1, Picton 7281 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of David's life will be held at the Waikawa Boating Club, Waikawa, on Thursday, February 27, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Picton Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 20, 2020