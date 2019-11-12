BURTON, David John:
On November 12, 2019, in his 50th year. Much loved son and stepson of Anne and Dave Tolhurst. Brave and dignified David fought his cancer but has now lost his life. A huge thank you to all his loyal mates who loved him and stood with him. Also Marlborough Hospice and Ashwood Park for their wonderful care. Messages to 3 Whitney Street, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At David's request a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 12, 2019