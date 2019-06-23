COSTLEY, David Ian:
On Friday, June 21, 2019, at home, aged 76 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Helen and Greg. Cherished Grandad of Tom, Jimmy and Annabel. Respected former husband of Judith and special friend to Della. Messages to 204 Chaytors Road, RD 3, Blenheim 7273. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated. A Memorial celebration for David will be held at the Jellyfish, Mapua, Nelson, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 4.30pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 23, 2019