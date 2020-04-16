HENSON, David Alan:
03.09.1952 - 15.04.2020
Passed away at Hospice Marlborough on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, after a long illness, aged 67 years. Dearly loved partner of Maureen Pask, brother of Tony (deceased) and Wayne (Auckland). Loved dad of Kimberley Lewis and dad-in-law of David Lewis. Loved Grandad of Zeffi, Prea, Chay and Reef. A loved nephew, cousin and Friend.
A big thank you to the team and Hospice Marlborough for their compassionate care.
Messages may be sent to 6C Etham Rd, Blenheim or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Due to Covid-19 Lockdown a memorial service for David will be advised at a later date.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 16, 2020