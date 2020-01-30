LAFRENTZ, David William:
Went too soon on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, aged 35 years. Dearly beloved son of Harvey and Tina, and Henry Prisk. A loved brother of Don. Much loved father of Paige and Montana, and cherished Grandad of Paisley.
His cheeky attitude and sense of humour with his iconic laugh will be dearly missed.
Messages to the Lafrentz family, c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A service to celebrate David's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Monday, February 3, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.
You will be forever
in our hearts.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 30, 2020