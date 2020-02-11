LEONARD, Dr. David:
Died peacefully at the Marlborough Hospice on Monday, February 10, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Maree and beloved father of James and Ben. Our sincere thanks to the staff of the Marlborough Hospice for their care of David. Messages may be sent to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or a tribute shared on www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In preference to flowers, please consider a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, in David's memory. In accordance with his wishes a private family cremation has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 11, 2020